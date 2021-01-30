Parents feel 'blindsided' by West Seneca elementary school move

The move was approved in a 3-4 vote by the school board. Several members said there was no parent or staff input into the decision.

"This is a very radical plan in the middle of a pandemic, to close a school building. The kids are just adjusting to coming back to school," said Board Member Janice Dalbo. "The timing of this is really really, very very poor."

Board President Diane Beres said the board would invite community involvement when it talks about equalizing attendance districts throughout the district, but this was a much smaller move.

"We're changing a whole group of kids to a new structure that's bigger, that's newer, that will accommodate more of our support staff," she said. "We're just changing the school building, we're not changing the school community, and I guess we didn't feel we needed the input from the community to do that."

"The quickness of this situation is what bothers me," Board Member Edmund Bedient said.

"I strongly believe parents should have had the right to ask questions," Board Member Mary Busse said. "We're putting salt in the wound. We closed this building five years ago."