Parents feel 'blindsided' by West Seneca elementary school move

Students at Winchester Elementary School in West Seneca had just started returning to classes inside the building earlier this month when parents and staff learned there is another change coming.
Next school year, all the students, teachers, counselors, therapists, custodians, lunch crew and other staff will pack up and move about three miles away to Potters Road Elementary School.
"Ultimately, the decision to make this transition was really based on space," Superintendent Matthew Bystrak told members of the PTA. "It comes down to Winchester having less space. It's a good, strong building, but Potters Road offers more space."
Potters Road Elementary closed five years ago, and students were divided between Winchester and Allendale Elementary. Potters Road now houses district offices and Erie 1 BOCES classes. Under the new plan, most district office staff would relocate to West Elementary School, and BOCES is interested in occupying the Winchester building, Bystrak said.
"If we can be very mindful of all the changes we have dealt with in the last several years – it's been a lot for families and it's been emotional for families," said PTA Member Crystal Richardville. "We were blindsided by this, and that's one of the reasons parents are so upset about it."
PTA members said they understand the reasoning behind the move, and will work with the district on it. Parents can sign up to serve on subcommittees for the move.
The move was approved in a 3-4 vote by the school board. Several members said there was no parent or staff input into the decision.
"This is a very radical plan in the middle of a pandemic, to close a school building. The kids are just adjusting to coming back to school," said Board Member Janice Dalbo. "The timing of this is really really, very very poor."
Board President Diane Beres said the board would invite community involvement when it talks about equalizing attendance districts throughout the district, but this was a much smaller move.
"We're changing a whole group of kids to a new structure that's bigger, that's newer, that will accommodate more of our support staff," she said. "We're just changing the school building, we're not changing the school community, and I guess we didn't feel we needed the input from the community to do that."
"The quickness of this situation is what bothers me," Board Member Edmund Bedient said.
"I strongly believe parents should have had the right to ask questions," Board Member Mary Busse said. "We're putting salt in the wound. We closed this building five years ago."
Potters Road has more classrooms, 32, compared to 22 at Wincheser, and Potters Road classrooms are generally larger, Bystrak said. Staff providing counseling, reading and other services to children sometimes have to look for a free space or meet with children in the hallway at Winchester, said Principal Robyn Brady.