Parents ask court to force Grand Island schools to fully reopen

Pressure to fully reopen schools continues to mount as parents in one local community have filed a lawsuit to force their school district to return all kids to the classroom five days a week.
Parents on Grand Island are taking their case to State Supreme Court, where they will ask a judge for relief from the state’s “arbitrary and capricious” executive orders that are doing their kids “irreparable harm” by preventing them from fully returning to school.
And while this is the first lawsuit to try to force a local school district to reopen five days a week, it probably won’t be the last.
“We expect we’ll be filing for Clarence before the week is out and we’ve been contacted by parents in about eight other districts,” said Corey J. Hogan, the attorney representing the Grand Island parents.
“This is something parents in many districts have been considering for many months and we’ve been hoping the schools, the superintendents, the union, the state would get their act together so these kids can go back full time,” Hogan said.
Parents held off taking legal action, believing schools would decide to fully reopen on their own, particularly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance last week. The new guidance allows school districts to sit students 3 feet apart in the classroom rather than the standard 6 feet during the Covid-19 pandemic, giving schools more flexibility to reopen five days a week.
But school districts are still awaiting clarification from the state.
“We continue to see excuses,” Hogan said. “The parents felt we had no choice. We had to do something.”
In court papers, parents describe how the hybrid-learning model being used by schools during the Covid-19 pandemic has caused behavioral changes in their children, poorer academic performance and added stress and anxiety.
“I have noticed that my children are demonstrating weaker social and communication skills, less interest in their education and, frequently, a failure to retain the skills and knowledge they are learning,” Jessica Roach, one Grand Island parent, said in court papers.
Some describe having to pay for tutoring they can’t afford and seeking attention for mental health issues their children have struggled with since the transition to the new educational model.
“All four of my children have suffered a decline in their ability to sleep at night due to their apprehension about the school day to come,” Erin Pankow, another parent, said in court papers.
Hogan in court papers argues that students in grades K through 12 account for 1.14% of all Covid-19 cases statewide, “yet have had to face some of the harshest restrictions to date.”
The lawsuit was filed by the Coalition of Grand Island Parents to Put Students First, which represents about 350 parents in the school district, Hogan said.
Named as defendants in the case were Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state Department of Health, the state Education Department, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Department of Health, the Grand Island Central School District, the Grand Island School Board, Superintendent Brian Graham and the Grand Island Teachers’ Association.
Hogan said all the parties were named in the suit so that there’s no longer any finger-pointing or excuses as to why the schools aren’t open.
The school district, meanwhile, pointed to the governor’s office and state Education Department, which established compliance with certain guidance as a condition for districts to reopen for instruction this school year.
“The district accordingly is legally required to comply with such guidance and directives, including with respect to social distancing standards, use of masks and the wide variety of other measures and requirements,” Graham said in a prepared statement.
“The failure of the district to meet its legal obligations and comply with mandatory guidance could result in serious enforcement actions, liability and other adverse consequences,” he said.
Graham said the school district is committed to returning to full in-person instruction and will be prepared to do so when “future modifications to mandatory guidance” permits.