Parents ask court to force Grand Island schools to fully reopen

Pressure to fully reopen schools continues to mount as parents in one local community have filed a lawsuit to force their school district to return all kids to the classroom five days a week.

Parents on Grand Island are taking their case to State Supreme Court, where they will ask a judge for relief from the state’s “arbitrary and capricious” executive orders that are doing their kids “irreparable harm” by preventing them from fully returning to school.

And while this is the first lawsuit to try to force a local school district to reopen five days a week, it probably won’t be the last.

“We expect we’ll be filing for Clarence before the week is out and we’ve been contacted by parents in about eight other districts,” said Corey J. Hogan, the attorney representing the Grand Island parents.

“This is something parents in many districts have been considering for many months and we’ve been hoping the schools, the superintendents, the union, the state would get their act together so these kids can go back full time,” Hogan said.