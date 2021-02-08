Pandemic turns parents into virtual spectators of high school sports

They watched their children compete when they were little tykes, barely able to swim, skate or pick up a ball, and many had yet to miss an athletic contest – until this year.
The Covid-19 pandemic has interrupted high school sports all year. And while winter sports have resumed, no spectators are allowed at Section VI contests.
That means no more proud moms knowing all the rules. No more cheering grandmothers sitting in portable seats fastened to the bleachers. And no more anxious dads pacing and taking photos.
"It's a little disappointing, but there's other things happening to people that are much worse," said Joe McCrone, whose son Patrick, a senior, swims for Orchard Park. "Nobody has a pandemic handbook in their hand, it's a learn-as-you-go environment."
So he and his wife and daughters gather around a laptop at home and watch Patrick and his teammates swim. Some of the competitions are virtual, too, with Orchard Park swimming at home, and its opponent swimming in its home pool.
As much as they're happy that their children are participating in sports once again, parents also are missing the camaraderie of cheering for the team and catching up with other parents.
"We're a pretty tight-knit group around this," McCrone said, adding that parents text each other during the virtual meets to praise their sons. "It allows that connectivity to exist."
Tim Stiles has been taking his son, Declan, to bowling matches and tournaments for years. Declan, a junior who is averaging just under 213 with Orchard Park this year, has surpassed his father's ability to coach him, Stiles said.
Stiles watches the Quakers varsity bowling team on a 27-inch monitor in his office. If it was on his phone, he said, it wouldn't be as much fun.
"You can see your kid participate," Stiles said, adding that he is his son's biggest fan, but not a "rah-rah" person. And he said, "My son doesn't hear me yelling at him anymore!"
More schools are livestreaming athletic contests this year.
Frontier Central Athletics put out the word this month it was looking for 1,000 subscribers to its new YouTube channel, the number the platform required so the district can livestream events.
"We have the ability to stream it in our main gym," said Athletic Director Richard Gray. "When we have this set up, all the parents will have the YouTube channel."
The district bought an automatic camera system last year. It is mounted in the Falcons' gym and follows the action on the floor. It was going to be for training purposes. But this year it will get double and triple duty as the district plans to hold as many varsity, junior varsity and modified basketball games as possible in the main gym so it can livestream the games.
"We put it up over the summer," Gray said. "We wouldn't have streamed it, I don't believe, unless it was a pandemic."
Clarence Central is using three video platforms this year, according to Athletic Director Jason Lehmbeck. The district acquired the necessary 1,000 YouTube subscribers to livestream in six days, he said.
"We're going to try livestreaming as much as we can with the manpower we have," he said.
The district streamed soccer in the fall, and is streaming bowling matches and swim meets. It forwards the link to coaches, team members and parents.
Orchard Park Athletic Director David Hack said the district's automatic camera in the gym is helpful, but it may or may not always get a shot of the scoreboard.
"It's not like watching the game on ESPN. It's kids running up and down the floor," Hack said. "We're trying to help our people be able to see their children."
The district uses an iPad to video bowling and swimming, and Hack sometimes is the guy running the iPad from the bowling lanes to the pool.
Williamsville Central started livestreaming varsity contests in the fall. Each of the three high schools set up its own athletic YouTube pages, and they have video cameras on tripods to capture the action.
"We understand it's frustrating and not an easy pill to swallow for parents not being able to watch their kids, especially if they’re seniors," said Julia Arnold, Williamsville North athletic director. "Nothing compares to actually being there in person, but at the same time we have protocols to follow."
"As much as parents want to be fans, it's much more important that the kids get their opportunity to participate," Stiles said.
The bleachers won't all be empty, though. Some schools are arranging for parents and supporters to purchase fan cutouts to place in the stands, so maybe it will look like Mom and Dad are there.