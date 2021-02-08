Pandemic turns parents into virtual spectators of high school sports

Tim Stiles has been taking his son, Declan, to bowling matches and tournaments for years. Declan, a junior who is averaging just under 213 with Orchard Park this year, has surpassed his father's ability to coach him, Stiles said.

Stiles watches the Quakers varsity bowling team on a 27-inch monitor in his office. If it was on his phone, he said, it wouldn't be as much fun.

"You can see your kid participate," Stiles said, adding that he is his son's biggest fan, but not a "rah-rah" person. And he said, "My son doesn't hear me yelling at him anymore!"

More schools are livestreaming athletic contests this year.

Frontier Central Athletics put out the word this month it was looking for 1,000 subscribers to its new YouTube channel, the number the platform required so the district can livestream events.

"We have the ability to stream it in our main gym," said Athletic Director Richard Gray. "When we have this set up, all the parents will have the YouTube channel."