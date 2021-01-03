Pandemic schooling inspires free online tutoring for kids

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“It’s also sometimes challenging, because kids obviously have a smaller attention span, so I have to find ways to keep them engaged,” Yolanda said, “maybe make jokes with them or have them play games with me.”

By the end of the summer, the number of kids being tutored grew to two dozen – which was about the same number of active volunteers.

As the new school year began, a reboot was in store.

More to Learn plans to add tutoring in other subjects and will start offering sessions for groups of four to six, Flora said. Meanwhile, Flora’s project officially has become an afterschool club at the high school with the aim of attracting more volunteer tutors.

“Initially, when we started, we were thinking of being more of an independent organization so that we would have more free rein operating during the summer months,” said Yolanda, an original member of the group.

“But as we thought about it more, it might not be viable for Flora and the rest of us to be working on it full time when we go college,” Yolanda said. “We thought it would be better to give it more stability by implementing it as a school club. That way the club can keep on going even after we graduate.”