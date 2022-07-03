Pandemic schooling continues to include home schooling

Some parents, skeptical that hybrid schooling would work well for their children in the fall of 2020, took the leap and decided they would teach their children at home themselves.

And this year, many never returned to school.

While the number of children being home-schooled remains relatively small, it remains far above the 2019 level. Preliminary figures from the school year that just ended show 4,116 students in kindergarten through 12th grade were home-schooled in Erie and Niagara counties, according to the State Education Department. That's about 3% of the total enrollment in the two counties.

In the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of children in Erie and Niagara counties who were home-schooled nearly doubled from 2019-20 to the following year, from 2,425 to 4,209.

There had been an uptick in home schooling in 2019 when New York State cracked down on childhood vaccinations required for school and eliminated the religious exemption for some 26,000 students in the state.

Kelly Newton of Amherst took her time in deciding whether to home-school her then-fifth grader and high school sophomore in 2020, but she did not like how the Williamsville School District was handling remote learning. As the summer of 2020 went on, she was more convinced her children would have a better outcome learning at home.

"My goal originally was for them to go back to public school," she said, hoping the school would offer a fully remote option.

But it didn't, and the children learned at home.

"I always thought we would be in New York until my daughter graduated from high school," Newton said. "I love Buffalo, just not the winters."

Newton's husband works from home, and they realized that with the children learning at home, they no longer had to wait for graduation to leave town. The family returned to North Carolina last fall, where they had lived 12 years ago.

While home schooling was not the only reason they moved, it played a large part.

"It would not have been possible had it not been for shifting to home schooling as a result of Covid," she said.

Home schooling continued, with fewer regulations than in New York.

"It's a lot easier to do from here," Newton said. And she added that she doesn't have to worry about her children's safety and they don't have to take part in active shooter drills.

Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said he thinks some parents home-school because they are concerned about violence in schools. More than 200 students are being home-schooled in the Niagara Falls City Schools, about 25 more than last year. It's the largest group Laurrie has seen in more than 20 years as an administrator.

"I think a lot of it had to do with Covid fears, some of it has to do with school violence," Laurrie said.

He said a small number of parents may choose to home-school because they are skeptical that schools do not teach critical race theory.

Laurrie said he thinks some parents in Niagara Falls went to home schooling this year because the district did not offer a general remote learning option.

"It's their right," he said. "Even though I try to talk them out of it, I don't fight them."

Nearly 170 students in the Iroquois Central School District learned at home for the 2020-21 school year, with the number dropping to 146 this year.

Iroquois Superintendent Douglas Scofield noted that students started the school year wearing face masks, and then the mask mandate was lifted in late winter. He thinks parents decided to continue home schooling for the rest of the school year.

"I think people were unsure of what the state would mandate for schools and they just kept their children where they were," Scofield said.

Some parents have already come in to register their children for next year, he said.

"There's no reason for them to make a decision today," he said. "They can make a decision in August."

Many rural school districts saw a larger percentage of students choosing to home-school. In North Collins Central, nearly 70 children learned at home this school year, while 548 attended school in person.

The district has been following the uptick, Superintendent Scott Taylor said.

"I hope that levels off or comes back," Taylor said.

"Ultimately, it's a family's choice in terms of reasons why they do it, and I respect that," he said. "I might be biased, thinking North Collins, it's a good place to be and get a great education."

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.