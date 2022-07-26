 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panama Central School Board appoints new superintendent

Panama Central School Board members Monday selected Aaron Wolfe to be the district's new superintendent. 

Aaron Wolfe

Aaron Wolfe

Wolfe has been director of human resources at the Olean City School District for six years, overseeing district hiring, contract negotiations and staff operations.

He also served in several roles in the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District, including elementary and high school principalships, and curriculum coordinator. He also served as a staff specialist for instructional excellence at Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES. 

Wolfe takes over Oct. 1 for Superintendent Bert Lictus, who is retiring after 21 years with the district. 

