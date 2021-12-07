 Skip to main content
Pacos named superintendent of Lake Shore Central Schools
Pacos named superintendent of Lake Shore Central Schools

The Lake Shore Central School District has a new superintendent.

Daniel Pacos

Daniel Pacos, who has been assistant superintendent for administration and finance for the past 11 years, was appointed Tuesday by the Board of Education to succeed Dr. Charles A. Galluzzo, who will retire Dec. 15 after serving since 2019.

Pacos has been with the Lake Shore district for nearly 20 years, beginning as business administrator and district clerk.

A certified public accountant, he holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from SUNY Fredonia and a master’s in business administration from St. Bonaventure University.

He began his career with the Brocton Central School District and later was director of finance for Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES.

Pacos has served on the boards of directors for the Lake Shore Academy Foundation and the Chautauqua County Rural Minister. Currently, he is supervisor for the Town of Pomfret.

He and his wife Kimberly live in Fredonia with their three sons.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

