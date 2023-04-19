More than 100 families at Nardin Academy are seeking extra time to decide whether to re-enroll next year, putting off decisions about returning to the school amid a push by many teachers, parents and alumni to oust Nardin's president, according to school sources.

The deadline for re-enrollment deposits had been Thursday, but the academy announced Wednesday it was extending it to May 15.

"We will not have the re-enrollment numbers until then," Nardin leaders said in a statement.

School spokespersons declined to provide the current number of families withholding their re-enrollment deposits.

Jennifer Westerholt, a former Nardin director of alumni relations who resigned in November 2021, said the loss of more than 100 families would devastate the institution.

"This could be a loss of more than $1.5 million," said Westerholt, who was part of the school's fundraising team before she resigned in 2021. She questioned whether the school could survive if it lost that many families and donors.

"Nardin's executive and board leadership have certainly alienated its donors, especially in the last several days," Westerholt said.

Twenty-five faculty and staff have left Nardin in the 21 months since Sandra Betters began as Nardin president. The latest was the school nurse, who worked her last day on Friday.

A majority of Nardin faculty have signed letters to the board, complaining of Betters' management style and treatment of people. Nine of the board's 24 trustees, along with at least three financial supporters of the Nardin community – David and Leslie Keane, Kenneth and Katherine Koessler and the Gioia family – have called for Betters and board Chairwoman Tish Van Dyke to resign. Letters from parents and alumni have called for Betters to be removed, along with a petition on change.org that has more than 1,800 signatures.

Elizabeth Dodge, U.S. provincial for the Daughters of the Heart of Mary and a board member, and Van Dyke have reiterated their full support this week for Betters and chastised "rogue" board members and others they claim "are working to undermine the school." They said they stand united around Nardin's mission as a Catholic institution that provides an excellent education.

Some parents told The News they are delaying their decision because of uncertainty at the school that has come with calls for a change in leadership.

"I made it clear that until this is resolved they are not getting my deposit," said Judy Dehn, an alumna who has a daughter in high school and a son in middle school. "Everything is so up in the air right now with the leadership."

Nardin has 756 students this school year. Tuition for the 2023-24 school year is $17,950 for grades 9 to 12. It's $16,180 for grades K-4, and $16,490 for the Montessori school.

Amy Abrahamson, an alumna who has a daughter in high school and another in middle school, said she is undecided about what to do about keeping her kids at Nardin.

"I'm concerned about the distraction for the students, the teachers and I'm frankly concerned for the longevity and stability of the institution," Abrahamson said.

She said she wants to "see some transparency from the board and the ability for parents' voices to be heard in person by the board."