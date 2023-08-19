It started last year, with students speaking up for books and against banning them at an Orchard Park Central School Board meeting.

Then, two sophomores, seeking to make a larger impact, founded Students Protecting Education.

They did much of the planning for the group during the November snowstorm when school was closed.

Their goal was simple, and through brainstorming, they came up with the solution.

“How can we keep this going and try to just have more of an effect on our community, a positive effect, at least, or why not start an organization?” Jillian Yarnes said. “Because every 16-year-old wants to start an organization.”

Jillian and co-founder Luke Lippitt continue to outline plans for the coming year for the organization, which already has a chapter in Charleston, S.C.

A student from Long Island serves as director of research and development. They want to expand in Erie County and to other states, including Florida, to show other students how to speak out on issues.

Orchard Park students have launched groups and clubs in the past, but this organization is different, Superintendent David Lilleck said.

“It was very organized around students expressing their ownership over their learning, their voice, the impact of adult decisions on their experience, and that was relatively unique,” Lilleck said.

Luke, sophomore class president at the time, was surprised when he went to a School Board meeting in October and several people talked about books that should be removed from school libraries.

“What do you think we should do about this?” he asked his friends. “There’s got to be some way we can combat this.”

They spoke out against banning books at the next School Board meeting, and the organization was launched before Christmas.

The group aims to empower students to fight for their rights to a diverse and equitable education. By May, it had endorsed three candidates with similar aims for School Board.

“We’re not fighting against something, we’re fighting for (it)” Luke said. “We’re fighting for our voices to be heard. And we’re fighting for things that we think are important. And if you’re trying to take things away that we value, we’re going to let you know how we feel about that. We’re going to fight for those things that we care about.”

“It’s hard as an adult to ignore the feedback and the experience of kids who are living it day to day,” Lilleck said.

Kristin Kavanagh-Rocha, who will be a junior in the fall at Sachem East High School in Farmingville, said she learned about the Orchard Park group through one of its TikTok videos.

“I did some more research,” Kristin said. “This sounds like everything I do at my school. I joined Students Protecting Education to be able to create change as a trans individual, and also be able to talk about the data that correlates with racial inequities and inequities within the LGBTQ+ community.”

While the group is a student-led operation, the teenagers have some help. Three adults sit on the board of directors. The group is in the process of obtaining nonprofit status with the Internal Revenue Service.

Jillian works on the creative side and with social media. The group has more than 10,000 followers on its social media platforms.

Luke handles administrative duties, such as meeting with the lawyer and paying the bills.

“They slowly eat away at our budget. So we’re kind of surviving until we get more donations and grants,” Luke said.

The group raised $7,300 on a GoFundMe page during the winter. One of the board members is a grant writer, so group members hope to win some operating and technology grants.

“They’re an impressive group of kids,” Lilleck said.

“We, as kids, have been growing up in a weird time, especially with Covid,” Luke said. “I think we’re a lot less likely to follow a mainstream idea, but I think we’re very good at thinking for ourselves and speaking for ourselves, rather than just for what our parents believe, or for what everyone else believes.”