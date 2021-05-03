Orchard Park gym owner who fought mask mandate objects to school discussion on race

She said she thought English class was a perfect place for these discussions.

"This is the time to talk about these uncomfortable things," she said. "With everything going on in the world, I think kids are hungry for this curriculum."

Orchard Park gym owner files lawsuit over Covid restrictions, responds to claims of racism The lawsuit argues the governor acted beyond his authority in extending executive orders issued as part of the state's pandemic response.

Dinero is determined that he have a say in the public education of his children, and in this instance, he thinks the teacher is wrong.

"People should never be pointed out, or identified or judged by the color of their skin," Dinero said. "How is she making my son a better English student by telling him he is guilty of being white? To single kids out for the color of their skin is insane."

He said he sought a meeting with Farrell, and met instead with two high school house principals. A second meeting was set up with Farrell, but it was canceled, Dinero said. Another meeting with administrators is scheduled for Tuesday, he said.

Dinero said he is particularly upset because his son believes that his grades will suffer if he does not give the answers that Farrell believes are appropriate.

"I am all for the school implementing the diversity policy. I don’t want to prevent diversity training. I’m all for embracing everybody. What I don’t want is indoctrination," he said.

"Diversity of thought is OK. It's OK to believe that white privilege doesn't exist, it doesn't mean you’re a racist," Dinero said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.