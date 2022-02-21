Orchard Park Central planning $114 million capital project

The School Board is expected to vote on the capital project in March. If approved, residents would vote on it during the annual May 17 budget vote. If they approve, construction would be conducted in phases and start in spring 2023 and be completed in September 2026.

Lilleck and Jeffrey Petrus, assistant superintendent for business, said the capital project will not increase taxes because payments on the bond would be due as current loans are paid off in coming years. The district also would use some of its reserve funds.

The superintendent said the project is a long-range plan that would innovate and enhance the entire district. District schools are older, and were not designed for current programs, Lilleck said. The oldest, the middle school, was built in 1949.

"Buildings that were built in 1949 were not designed for today’s instruction," Lilleck said. "We are, quite honestly, simply out of space."

The largest single investment would come with the construction of an eight-lane pool with seating for 600. That would allow the district to host Sectional and ECIC meets, he said. The cost of the complex is estimated at $14.44 million.