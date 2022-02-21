Orchard Park Central planning $114 million capital project

Every Orchard Park Central school would be enlarged under an ambitious $114 million proposal.
Each elementary school would have six new classrooms.
A two-story addition at the middle school would house music and special education rooms.
And construction at the high school would include music rooms, a two-story pool complex and improvements at the athletic fields.
"In the last 20 years, our only capital projects have been truly maintenance: roofs, windows, doors. We have not touched our facilities outside of the turf field and when we refurbished the auditorium and science wing in '08," Superintendent David Lilleck told the School Board last week.
This is the largest capital project proposed in Orchard Park since 2002, when voters turned down a nearly $90 million plan to build a new high school on Murphy Road and convert the existing high school into a second middle school.
But fast forward 20 years, and several area districts have embarked on large capital projects.
Voters in Lancaster in late 2018 approved a proposition for $77.1 million in capital projects, including upgrades and improvements to each of the six schools. A $75 million capital project featuring work in each of the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda schools was approved by voters in February 2020. Hamburg voters approved a $68.5 million capital project with improvements and upgrades to all buildings last year.
The School Board is expected to vote on the capital project in March. If approved, residents would vote on it during the annual May 17 budget vote. If they approve, construction would be conducted in phases and start in spring 2023 and be completed in September 2026.
Lilleck and Jeffrey Petrus, assistant superintendent for business, said the capital project will not increase taxes because payments on the bond would be due as current loans are paid off in coming years. The district also would use some of its reserve funds.
The superintendent said the project is a long-range plan that would innovate and enhance the entire district. District schools are older, and were not designed for current programs, Lilleck said. The oldest, the middle school, was built in 1949.
"Buildings that were built in 1949 were not designed for today’s instruction," Lilleck said. "We are, quite honestly, simply out of space."
The largest single investment would come with the construction of an eight-lane pool with seating for 600. That would allow the district to host Sectional and ECIC meets, he said. The cost of the complex is estimated at $14.44 million.
The pool area opened as a gym in 1960 and was converted to a pool in 1976. The current pool would revert to general physical education space. The new pool would be built next to the current pool, with bleachers and a fitness/weight room on the second floor overlooking the pool.
"We’ve been 'Band-Aiding' and limping along. It's time we really invest in that program for our kids and community," Lilleck said.
The district also would replace the 15-year-old synthetic turf field, build new bleachers, a press box, concession stand and field house/locker room and switch to LED lighting at the athletic complex.
The two-story addition to the middle school would be constructed on the rear of the building, where a new parking lot would go.
A new traffic pattern at the middle school and South Davis Elementary will have a new access to both schools from Thorn Avenue, to reduce traffic congestion on West Quaker Street and South Lincoln Avenue.
Each elementary school would have a six-room addition built to house universal prekindergarten.
"The goal is to have a full grade level of UPK in all buildings by the fall of 2026," Lilleck said. "Think about the return on investment when we have a whole grade level of kiddos joining us for UPK and how much we’ll be able to support them and watch them grow when we get them for a whole year prior to when they usually start with us."