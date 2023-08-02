Orchard Park Central School Board members Monday named the district director of technology to be an assistant superintendent.

On Tuesday, Sarah Hornung, who also was chief information officer, started her new job as assistant superintendent of curriculum, innovation and pupil services.

Before joining the district in 2019, she was director of educational technology and professional development coordinator at the Stanley G. Falk School, and a special education teacher in Lancaster for eight years. A graduate of SUNY Fredonia, she has two master's degrees in education from St. Bonaventure University.

“What sets Sarah apart is her unique expertise in the technical understanding of the current state, and future needs, of curriculum and instruction," Superintendent David Lilleck said in a news release.

Hornung fills the vacancy created when Assistant Superintendent Lisa Krueger left to become superintendent of the Newfane Central School District.

– Barbara O'Brien