Online high school floated as one possible use of Buffalo's stimulus windfall

Cash said that the district will be careful to track how effectively the money is being used from the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“One of the things that’s clear in the guidance is that you’ve got to be accountable for this money,” he said. “We just have to spend more time on looking at student outcomes and the measure of those, how successful students are.”

Some community leaders have raised concerns about the district’s track record with spending the anti-poverty money that it gets each year, saying they fear that the district will do no better with its use of stimulus money.

The Buffalo Public Schools' annual Title I allocation is based largely on how many students in poverty there are in the schools, and is not contingent on making measurable improvements with the money.

The Urban Think Tank, a group of pastors and other community leaders in Buffalo, would like to see the mayor be given the ability to appoint three members to the School Board, and the Common Council appoint two members. Currently, all nine members are elected by city residents. A change would require state legislation, something that has been proposed several times before but gained little traction.