One more change the pandemic may bring: the end of school snow days

Remember on cold, snowy days when kids would turn up the radio, or gather around the TV for the list of schools that were canceled?

Today, kids wait for the text or phone call from the school saying that there is so much snow, or the temperature is so cold, that it's a day off.

That joy felt on a snow day may be on the way out, however, as well as the superstitious fun of coaxing a snow day by wearing pajamas inside out and putting a spoon under your pillow.

Now that teachers and students have become adept at learning remotely from home, it may not be necessary to cancel learning when the weather is bad.

The state Education Department has offered school districts the flexibility to pivot to virtual instruction on days that would otherwise force schools to close due to a snowstorm and inclement weather.

That’s what Orchard Park Central School District is planning to do this year.

If buildings have to be closed because of the weather, students will learn asynchronously from home.

"We felt as though, in particular with the year we've had, that we want to try and keep them engaged on those days," Superintendent Matthew McGarrity said.