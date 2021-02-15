One more change the pandemic may bring: the end of school snow days

Remember on cold, snowy days when kids would turn up the radio, or gather around the TV for the list of schools that were canceled?
Today, kids wait for the text or phone call from the school saying that there is so much snow, or the temperature is so cold, that it's a day off.
That joy felt on a snow day may be on the way out, however, as well as the superstitious fun of coaxing a snow day by wearing pajamas inside out and putting a spoon under your pillow.
Now that teachers and students have become adept at learning remotely from home, it may not be necessary to cancel learning when the weather is bad.
The state Education Department has offered school districts the flexibility to pivot to virtual instruction on days that would otherwise force schools to close due to a snowstorm and inclement weather.
That’s what Orchard Park Central School District is planning to do this year.
If buildings have to be closed because of the weather, students will learn asynchronously from home.
"We felt as though, in particular with the year we've had, that we want to try and keep them engaged on those days," Superintendent Matthew McGarrity said.
Orchard Park, which usually gets several strong lake-effect storms a year, has yet to call a virtual or nonvirtual snow day this school year. Most of the heavy snowfalls came on days off, like this week; schools are out of session this week for winter break.
Clark J. Godshall, the Orleans/Niagara BOCES superintendent, has taught classes in school administration where snow days are addressed. He said he was working on a book on the tradition and history of snow days, but he stopped when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. For now, he believes most districts will call a traditional snow day, he said.
“It's somewhat split. I think the philosophy is there’s nothing like a good old snow day, especially to relieve the stress that everybody’s enduring under this Covid,” Godshall said.
Snow days aren't just a lighthearted distraction. Superintendents have lost their jobs over snow days, he noted.
It’s a difficult decision, and one that sometimes has no perfect answer. That’s why superintendents start texting each other early in the morning to gauge the weather, and what others are thinking. No one wants to keep school open and have someone injured on the way to class. And superintendents want to give as much notice as possible so parents can arrange for child care. But if the sun comes out in the morning, superintendents hear about it from angry parents.
“I will not miss the snow day decision,” said McGarrity, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
"That was always the toughest decision that a school superintendent had to make," Godshall said. "Now with Covid, there's other difficult decisions, like how many classrooms have to be quarantined."
Some see an end to snow days in a few years, particularly in schools where each student has a computer and internet access.
Does that mean no more gleefully crawling back under the covers or heading for the nearest sledding hill?
Not so fast. Getting rid of snow days for good may not be so simple, local superintendents said. It’s more difficult to coordinate with hybrid learning models and technology issues.
Support Local Journalism
Brian Graham, superintendent of the Grand Island Central School District, said there still are some “variables that need to be ironed out.” For example, not all teachers have the resources they need to teach at home at the flip of a switch.
“One of our concerns with this pilot is that we still have many of our teachers who report to their classrooms and conduct their virtual teaching from the district,” Graham said.
As a result, Grand Island did not opt into the pilot program. Neither did the Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District.
Springville Superintendent Kimberly Moritz, like Graham, also raised the issue of teachers being unprepared to teach at home on an unexpected snow day.
In addition, other district unions have a number of paid snow days in their contracts, Moritz said. For example, if there is a snow day the district doesn’t need transportation. So would the bus drivers still get paid for a snow day?
“All of the details are manageable but I honestly haven’t attended to them with the unions because of everything else that’s going on,” Moritz said. “If the provision exists after the pandemic, I’ll broach it and its implications with the unions.”
“Until then,” Moritz said, “I’m more likely to call a traditional snow day.”
The Williamsville Central School District, the region’s largest suburban district, is another one that decided not to participate in the state’s pilot program. But there is some nuance to the district’s stance on snow days.
“As we move through the winter months with the potential for increased inclement weather, snow days will remain as snow days as they typically have in the past,” said John McKenna, the district’s acting superintendent.
“However,” McKenna told his school board this week, “if we have advanced warning or planning we could pivot to remote instruction if inclement weather has the potential to impact multiple days of instruction.”
"I hope we don't have any at all this year," said Cleveland Hill Superintendent Jon MacSwan.
He said with everything else going on in schools last fall when the state came out with the pilot program, Cleveland Hill talked about it, but did not join the pilot.
"We were more worried that we kept some semblance of programming moving forward," MacSwan said. "We were kind of really hoping that we would have been back to full capacity by now."
Most school districts have not called a snow day yet this winter, although West Seneca did close schools to in-person and remote learning in November because of a power outage.
Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said any snow days this winter will be traditional days off, but that may change in the future.
"I think all districts are realizing some additional capabilities, but I don’t know if we’re all there right now," Bystrak said. "I could see it being a realistic possibility within the next few years."
The state Education Department reported 64 school districts – none in Western New York – had closed buildings for snow days since Nov. 2 and pivoted to remote instruction.
It’s a trend that is growing. Ed Week Research Center surveyed school administrators in November, and 39% said snow days had been converted to all-remote learning days, while another 32% said their districts are considering it, according to the Education Week website.
Even superintendents have fond memories of their own snow days as children.
"It's therapeutic. You can go out and play in the snow and shovel your parents' driveway," Godshall said. "We always kind of looked forward to it. There'd be all the tricks, like wearing your pajamas backward."