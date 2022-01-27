Once-prosperous Barker Central joins state's list of fiscally stressed schools

The Barker Central School District, which once was flush with money as the host community of a coal-burning power plant, now is rated as susceptible to fiscal stress.

Barker was the only Western New York district on the list of stressed schools issued Thursday by the State Comptroller's Office.

Barker cashed in big from payments in lieu of taxes made by the power plant in Somerset from the 1980s through the early 2000s. But as time went on, the plant's payments were steadily reduced, and the plant closed in 2020.

The state's main reason for placing Barker on the stress list was that it has run substantial operating deficits for three consecutive years.

Last year's deficit of $2.15 million was smaller than the prior year's, but still equaled 13.5% of Barker's expenditures, according to the state's data. The district also was flagged for having too little cash on hand.

The district still has a fund balance of 56% of its gross expenditures, which the state rated acceptable.

