On heels of award nomination, Buffalo schools' nutrition chief reflects on 30 years of food service

When Bridget O’Brien Wood reflects on three decades of school lunches on the eve of her retirement, she marvels at how far the Buffalo district has come.

The district's longtime director of child nutrition services, who retires at the end of the school year, remembers a USDA commodities program in the early 2000s that modeled school lunches after McDonald's Happy Meals during America’s fast-food craze. She also recalls when there was no local commissary for preparing meals.

But O'Brien Wood, the self-effacing leader of 460 food service workers in about 80 schools, probably won’t tell you about her Nov. 4 nomination by Gov. Kathy Hochul for the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award. In fact, she had been reluctant to share the news with family and friends because she was not sure exactly what the national award founded just four years ago actually was.

“It’s very humbling,” O’Brien Wood said last week. “I didn’t even know who nominated me.”

She has since learned that representatives from the child nutrition program in the New York State Education Department nominated her for the award to be handed out to one person in the country each spring by the secretary of Education for "exemplary service to students in pre-kindergarten through high school." O'Brien Wood believes her work in providing lunches and breakfasts daily to 30,000 students during the Covid-19 pandemic school closures may have been the reason for the nomination.

Lunch is served: Districts giving grab-and-go meals while schools are closed Across the region, school districts will roll out grab-and-go meals starting Tuesday to ensure that those students who rely on school lunches and breakfasts are still getting

Thinking back to that effort, she emphasized it wasn't a "one-woman show." She credited WNY Peacemakers and its coordinator the Rev. James Giles, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, and her team of supervisors, cook managers and food service workers who banded together daily to prepare and deliver prepackaged meals to 28 pick-up sites across the city.

"We had to rethink everything overnight," O'Brien Wood recalled.

Providing a reliable source of food during a community health emergency in one of the nation's poorest big cities was at the heart of O'Brien Wood's mission.

"This is our time to help," she remembered thinking. "This community effort is the true sense of being a civil servant."

The RISE Award nomination could also be appreciation for her larger body work, which she fell in love with after stints at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Ford. "It's a little jewel for the end of an era,” she said.

'Farming is beautiful': Immigrants, refugees connect to their roots on Orchard Park land On 37 acres of farmland leased by the Providence Farm Collective, people from nine ethnic groups get a chance to return to their roots, grow fresh produce and earn income.

O'Brien Wood is committed to continuing the momentum before turning the department over to Ruth Conner – currently her second-in-command – and the Buffalo Public Schools' nutrition profile is indeed on the rise. For instance, Thursday lunches across the district feature fruits or vegetables from New York State producers, one element of the farm-to-school program blossoming thanks to partnerships with Eden Valley Growers, 5 Loaves Farm and Providence Farm Collective, among others.

Relationships with local producers such as Wardynski's meats buoyed the district during the pandemic, when supply chain issues across the country hamstrung larger corporations like Tyson Foods, the district's chicken supplier.

The nutrition director trumpeted the pilot program of halal-certified meals prepared in accordance with Islamic law in nine district schools launched last year. O'Brien Wood referenced Buffalo's diversity of cuisines in the restaurant industry, but she said it's important for students to learn about these cultures in cafeterias, too.

O'Brien Wood's most-recent pitches to the Buffalo School Board involve two major updates that may not come to fruition until after her retirement: new positions and a new commissary.

The district has already approved a partnership with Chefs Brigaid, a collection of chefs trained in child nutrition regulation who will provide oversight in everything from recipes to programming to equipment advice. The school system is expected to hire a coordinator for its farm-to-school program, which would also include overseeing school gardens.

A new commissary proposed across the street from the existing production facility, at William L. Gaiter Parkway and East Delavan Avenue, could be ready in three years, O'Brien Wood said. She said it would be a considerable upgrade, capable of more cook-chill preparation – essentially a process of preserving cooked food for reheating – and opportunities for cooking from scratch.

Needs in child nutrition remain, however. O'Brien Wood cited a shortage of skilled labor, the ongoing challenge of making healthier meals appetizing for young students and quirky USDA regulations like how portion sizes for all ages of students must remain the same.

"It's a big ship that's not easy to turn," she said.

But O’Brien Wood keeps coming back to a mantra she’s followed the last 30 years. “There’s no greater vocation than feeding a hungry child,” she said. "I owed it to the city – I did the best I could."