After failing in efforts to buy the building where Archbishop Walsh High School has been located since its opening in 1959, school leaders announced the Olean school will move to a former Catholic parish school.

The building that houses Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School, with kindergarten through eighth grade, is owned by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

A federal bankruptcy judge last year denied the diocese’s request to allow it to auction off the campus because the proposed auction procedures showed “an intent to discourage competitive bidding” and would have leaned heavily in favor of a foundation that supports the high school.

The Walsh Foundation, which benefits the school, tried to buy the school and 10-acre campus from the diocese in 2019 for $150,000, but the sale was scuttled following the diocese's bankruptcy filing in 2020. The foundation then agreed to match a private offer of $300,000 for the property, and act as a "stalking horse bidder" in an auction, which would have required other bids to exceed the price by $65,000.

Judge Carl L. Bucki denied that proposal. The committee of unsecured creditors, representing sex abuse victims, argued the property was worth much more and should be properly marketed.

The diocese, school board and local parishes are working to determine which parish school building will meet the two schools' needs.

“Now we get to stay in the community and breathe new life into a Catholic-owned building we all know and love, while resolving financial issues that have been decades in the making," he said.

He said the student population does not need as much space as the Walsh campus provides, and a new roof and boiler system would cost more than $2.5 million.

The move also could save the school more than $30,000 a year in maintenance costs, said school president Colleen Taggerty.

“With a reduction in repairs and maintenance costs, we can further invest in educational programs to better serve our students and support the needs of staff,” Taggerty said.