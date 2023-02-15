Charles Everhart Jr. prefers to be a "guy in the shadows."

But the spotlight has found him.

On a January afternoon a few blocks from City Hall, the Buffalo Schools yellow bus driver had to spring into action to protect a child. And on Wednesday evening, Everhart was to be recognized by the Buffalo School Board for an act of heroism.

Everhart said he was dropping off a Buffalo middle school student at the corner of 7th and Carolina streets, a couple of blocks from the student's residence in an apartment complex. As the student exited the bus, Everhart kept an eye on his passenger as he usually would. He heard loud gunshots ring out from a group of boys on the adjacent corner, about 50 feet away. He thought they were maybe 17 or 18 years old.

"I've seen a few bullets shot before," Everhart said. "These were some big guns."

The bus driver acted quickly. He stopped the bus and darted from the front past the aide, who said, "Oh my God, what are you doing?" Everhart remembers thinking something similar: "Oh my God, what am I doing?"

But he did not stop. He reached the back of the bus, lifted the hatch and yelled for the student to keep running. The commotion caused the young men who were involved in the shooting to flee on foot. Everhart then alerted police, told them the direction the youth ran and called his boss from First Student. He drove around the block to the student's address to make sure he entered his residence safely.

Given his personality, Everhart said he did not act for any recognition. He said just saw "something that I didn't like."

Everhart did not dwell on the events; he went on with his route. But the saga was not over. As Everhart was told by his supervisor, the middle-school passenger had arrived home shaken after the shooting. His mother, concerned her son had been left to fend for himself, called the district to inquire, which eventually led supervisors to view the camera footage from the bus. The film revealed the steps Everhart took to ensure his passenger's safety.

Everhart said he does not know the student's name and does not know his school, as the bus driver's routes change regularly. He was assigned that same route again just two weeks ago, he said, and instead of dropping the middle-schooler off at the corner, Everhart took him straight to his front door – typically frowned upon given the shortage of bus drivers and large number of students on each bus.

"I'm not playing," he said. "They can fire me, but I'm not letting him off at that corner again."

After the investigation into what Everhart did during the crisis, he received a message from the Buffalo School Board.

"I thought I was going to be fired," Everhart recalled.

Instead, Everhart had been invited by the board to be recognized at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center.

Everhart said he had nearly made it to the day of recognition without attracting much attention. But his sister Zeneta Everhart, whose son was injured in the racist mass shooting at Tops Markets on May 14, had just learned of her brother's heroics Tuesday morning and – given her local influence from her book donation drive, testifying before Congress and appearance at the State of the Union – word spread quickly, much to her brother's chagrin.

He said the siblings have a long history of playing jokes on each other, and he playfully "cussed her out" for alerting the media.

"Why'd you do this to me?" Everhart said he asked his sister. Everhart said he's not exactly sure how he will be recognized at Wednesday's meeting. A School Board member asked by The News was not sure, either.

"This is all just weird to me," he said Tuesday. "I am so lost."