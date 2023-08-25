College wasn't a heavy lift

We had, ahem, strong interest when we saw this University at Buffalo news release:

"Big lift: Student researcher excels in the lab and in the gym."

That's an understatement.

John Tyler graduated in May from UB with a 3.94 grade point average and a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. He's also a three-time United States national powerlifting champion.

Not everyone at UB knew of his athletic accomplishments.

The Watertown native had worked in the lab of Peter Thanos, a senior research scientist in the department of pharmacology and toxicology.

Tyler studies the role that exercise can play in helping people who struggle with addiction.

Late in the semester, he asked for some time off.

“It was right before finals, and John comes to me and says, ‘Is it OK if I don’t come in? I’ve got a competition to go to. I said, ‘Of course. By the way, what kind of competition is it?’ ” Thanos said in the release.

Tyler casually said he was taking part in the International Powerlifting Federation World Championships in South Africa.

This year, Tyler finished in third at the international competition after tearing a muscle in his rotator cuff, finding someone had stolen all his gear from his car and – one day before the contest– losing seven pounds due to food poisoning.

“All those setbacks brought me back a little," he told UB. "But I still made it on to the podium and represented Buffalo and the U.S.A."

– Stephen T. Watson

And now, the almost profane weather

The "Daybreak" team at WGRZ morning team seems to be going through a rebranding of sorts that could best be described as "Let's almost swear."

Twice this week, anchor Melissa Holmes found herself telling viewers that they didn't hear what they thought they just heard.

The first time came Tuesday, when meteorologist Patrick Hammer was talking about the approaching autumn and when leaves would start to change color, but that there was still plenty of summer left to enjoy.

"We need to slow this ship down," he said, although he didn't quite enunciate "ship" well enough to avoid confusion with a synonym for excrement.

That led Holmes to interject: "Ship. With a p." Raucous laughter on the set followed.

Kevin O’Neill filled in for Hammer on Friday morning on “Daybreak” and had his own moment where careful enunciation was required.

It started shortly before 7 a.m. when a feisty O’Neill vowed that his seven-day weather forecast was the most reliable around.

“I’ll beat your app,” he said, getting fired up, referring to the ubiquitous weather apps on mobile devices.

O’Neill’s boasting amused co-anchors Heather Ly and Holmes, with Holmes repeating O’Neill’s line in admiration.

O’Neill, listening to her say, “I’ll beat your app,” had a message for viewers.

“The word was ‘app,’ ” he emphasized.

We're sure these were just coincidental near-slips of the tongue. Still, we'll definitely be tuning in on National Fudge Day.

– Stephen T. Watson