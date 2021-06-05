NYS schools required to report remote vs. in-person attendance

“Where it got dragged down was remote students,” he said. “Our remote attendance, anecdotally, is not good.”

When schools opened in person five days a week on April 26, attendance among elementary and middle school students generally improved, he said. But among high school students, it has remained quite low.

Niagara Falls is doing the best it can to track attendance among students, both remote and in person, Laurrie said. But what’s more important than that, he says, is making sure there is no remote option next year for students.

This year, many teenagers took jobs during the pandemic, often working during school hours.

“High school kids are working, and they’re making $16, sometimes $18 an hour. To a high school kid, that’s a tremendous hourly wage,” he said. “That’s a huge issue with high school attendance.”

Next year, it will be challenging to lure them back to school if they continue to have the option to work instead of attending classes, he said.

So far, the state has not issued a decision regarding whether schools will be allowed to offer remote instruction. Many superintendents are appealing to state officials to require all instruction next year to be in person.