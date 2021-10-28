NYS: Don't draw conclusions from state math, English exams; 1 in 4 took the tests

The number of students taking the state ELA and math assessments last spring was so low the results should not be compared to previous years, according to state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa.

Because of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, about 42% of students in third through eighth grades took the English Language Arts tests, and 39.9% took the math test, according to the state. The participation rate is usually more than 80%.

Locally, 18% of Buffalo Public Schools students took the ELA test.

“The pandemic exacerbated already existing inequities for students and this fact is most evident in our 2021 statewide assessment participation rates,” Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. said.

Students and families faced many challenges during the pandemic, Rosa said.

"These challenges did not go away, and in fact, many of these challenges remain, as students have come back to school last month," she said. "These results are not representative of the state’s students."

The state Education Department did not release statewide results as it usually does, but did release results for school districts and schools.