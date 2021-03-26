NYCLU's court fight over Lockport security system continues

Although the Lockport City School District's facial recognition security system has been turned off, a courtroom fight continues in Albany over the legality of the state's approval of the system.

State Supreme Court Justice James H. Ferreira will hear arguments April 2.

The system was turned on Jan. 2, 2020, but was switched off when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a law Dec. 22 making facial recognition technology illegal in schools pending a state Education Department study of its pros and cons.

That law makes the lawsuit moot, attorneys for the Education Department and the district argued in a March 12 dismissal motion.

Attorneys for the New York Civil Liberties Union, representing four Lockport parents, responded Thursday, contending that Ferreira still needs to determine whether the Education Department should have approved the system in the first place.

The NYCLU contends that the facial scans of students the system collected every day constitute "student data" that must be protected from disclosure.

