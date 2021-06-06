Not so fast: State says wear your mask to school Monday

All those students who were ready to go to school without a mask on Monday should hold on.

While New York's health commissioner did send a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying New York intends to waive the mask mandate for students effective Monday, that doesn't mean kids don't have to wear a mask.

The unexpected news Friday from the health commissioner had left students, parents and school staff confused throughout the weekend.

But the state Education Department sent an email to superintendents Sunday clarifying the issue, after conferring with members of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive staff.

The letter from Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to the CDC was meant to "obtain a response" from the federal agency regarding standards for summer camps and schools.

"It has not changed any existing arrangements," the Sunday email from the Education Department states. "Therefore, schools should continue to operate under their existing procedures until further notice."

That means continuing to wear masks just as students and staff wore them last week.