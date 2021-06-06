Not so fast: State says wear your mask to school Monday

All those students who were ready to go to school without a mask on Monday should hold on.
While New York's health commissioner did send a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying New York intends to waive the mask mandate for students effective Monday, that doesn't mean kids don't have to wear a mask.
The unexpected news Friday from the health commissioner had left students, parents and school staff confused throughout the weekend.
But the state Education Department sent an email to superintendents Sunday clarifying the issue, after conferring with members of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive staff.
The letter from Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to the CDC was meant to "obtain a response" from the federal agency regarding standards for summer camps and schools.
"It has not changed any existing arrangements," the Sunday email from the Education Department states. "Therefore, schools should continue to operate under their existing procedures until further notice."
That means continuing to wear masks just as students and staff wore them last week.
No changes have been or will be made until after Monday to give the CDC a chance to respond to Zucker's letter, according to the Education Department email sent to superintendents.
"It's important for people to remember that in all cases, the guidance that we have currently is the guidance that is in effect, until the New York Department of Health explicitly offers new guidance on the topic," said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who is president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.
In his letter to Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the CDC, Zucker notes CDC policy for schools does not distinguish between wearing masks indoors or outdoors. But for summer camps, the federal agency “'strongly encourages mask use indoors for people who are not fully vaccinated' while stating that outdoors, 'people do not need to wear masks.' "
Zucker had said New York plans to issue the following guidance:
• Indoors, mask use would be strongly encouraged but not required for students, campers and staff/teachers/counselors who are not fully vaccinated.
• Outdoors, masks would not required; students, campers, and staff/teachers/counselors who are not fully vaccinated are “encouraged” to wear a mask in certain higher-risk circumstances.
• Both indoors and outdoors, students, campers, and staff who are fully vaccinated would not need to wear masks.
• Schools and camps may choose to implement stricter standards.
But he is waiting to hear reaction from the federal agency.
"If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible," Zucker wrote in his letter.
"While it seems as though masking policy may be trending in the direction of being relaxed, the guidance itself isn’t changed until the New York State Department of Health reissues guidance," Cornell said.