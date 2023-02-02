Buffalo Schools will close its buildings Friday and instead offer remote instruction due to expected frigid temperatures, district spokesperson Ka'Ron Barnes said in an email Thursday morning.

The district's email said that staff will report to their assigned locations and that all students are expected to bring their devices home Thursday afternoon and engage in remote learning during regular school hours Friday. Nonperishable food will be sent home Thursday, too.

National Weather Service Buffalo forecasts a wind chill of -10 degrees at 7 a.m. Friday, with winds around 20 mph. Temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 5 and 10 degrees in the morning. Wind gusts are expected to exceed 30 mph by Friday afternoon.

Friday will mark the first day of districtwide remote instruction this school year. For snow days during the snowstorm in November and on the day before Christmas break, Buffalo Schools opted against remote instruction.

The district also announced cancellations for Saturday Community School, My Brother's Keeper and other school activities scheduled Saturday.