North Collins write-in candidates accept school board positions; result in for Springville-Griffith

Two write-in candidates will be sworn in to the North Collins School Board in July.

Jennifer Pisa received 56 votes and Jessica Horton got 49 votes, according to district clerk Kathy Mason.

No one filed petitions to appear on Tuesday's ballot in the district. Pisa and Horon formally accepted their write-in candidacies and wins.

Another write-in candidate, Beth Hobbs, was a close third in the race for two seats, with 47 votes. The rest of the votes were for random people, although no cartoon characters or super heroes garnered any votes this year, Mason said.

In Springville, the budget was approved 663-309, and the proposition to acquire school buses passed 760-276.

The winners in the School Board race were Michele Idzik, with 653 votes; Joseph M. Lowry III, with 650; and Bryon Bobseine, who had 472.

Also running were Theodore J. "Ted" Winkey, who received 462 votes, and Brett Landsman, who had 407.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.