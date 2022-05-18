 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Collins write-in candidates accept school board positions; result in for Springville-Griffith

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Two write-in candidates will be sworn in to the North Collins School Board in July.

Jennifer Pisa received 56 votes and Jessica Horton got 49 votes, according to district clerk Kathy Mason. 

No one filed petitions to appear on Tuesday's ballot in the district. Pisa and Horon formally accepted their write-in candidacies and wins. 

Another write-in candidate, Beth Hobbs, was a close third in the race for two seats, with 47 votes. The rest of the votes were for random people, although no cartoon characters or super heroes garnered any votes this year, Mason said.

In Springville, the budget was approved 663-309, and the proposition to acquire school buses passed 760-276.

The winners in the School Board race were Michele Idzik, with 653 votes; Joseph M. Lowry III, with 650; and Bryon Bobseine, who had 472.

Also running were Theodore J. "Ted" Winkey, who received 462 votes, and Brett Landsman, who had 407.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

East Aurora candidate drops out of School Board race

East Aurora candidate drops out of School Board race

Teresa M. Reile  voted March 15 in Clearwater, Fla., municipal elections, according to the office of the Pinellas County supervisor of elections. She registered with the Erie County Board of Elections to vote from her East Aurora residence in early April. But state education law requires candidates to be a resident of the district for one year. 

Western New York school board candidates bring national issues home

Western New York school board candidates bring national issues home

Instead of debating over budgets or being asked whether they side with teachers or taxpayers, candidates are being asked to weigh in on critical race theory and pandemic-related mask mandates. They are seeking endorsements of people and groups that have appeared more interested in national politics than local issues. 

Watch Now: Related Video

New 'smart' contact lens can treat eye disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News