No tax levy increase in proposed Niagara Falls school budget

Despite a year-to-year spending increase of 7.67%, the tentative Niagara Falls school budget would not raise the amount to be collected in property taxes for 2022-23.

Superintendent Mark R. Laurrie said Monday that increased state aid and American Rescue Plan money make it possible to increase spending to almost $164.9 million without raising taxes.

"This is really two years of growth," Laurrie said. The district received more than $9 million worth of federal pandemic relief aid, much of which it used to hire new employees.

They included social workers, eight safety officers and academic intervention support staff for first-grade reading and second- through sixth-grade math.

Half of those salaries are to be paid for with district money in 2022-23, Laurrie said.

The new budget includes more new hiring: a social worker, a school psychologist and five more math intervenors, Laurrie said.

