'No joking around': East Aurora schools closed, two days after reported threat made

When it comes to threats of violence in schools, law enforcement and school districts are taking no chances.

In East Aurora, that meant closing schools two days after a threat had been made and a person had been charged.

Student arrested in threat at East Aurora High School Superintendent Brian Russ notified parents Thursday night that all school buildings in the district were to be closed Friday.

A reported threat made on the morning of Wednesday, May 25 was responsible for closing the district's schools Friday, May 27. The district did not notify parents of the threat until Thursday, May 26, when Superintendent Brian Russ announced classes were canceled for May 27. The superintendent said in an email to parents he canceled school "in an abundance of caution, in light of recent events, and out of respect for the mental and emotional well-being of our students, families, staff, and community."

The decision was backed by police.

“At this time, there’s no games, there’s no joking around. All that kind of thing is taken very serious, and I believe the result is him being charged with making that threat,” East Aurora Police Lt. Patrick Welch said.

But the lawyer for the 14-year-old accused of making the threat said there was no need to cancel school May 27 and by doing so, the district made a bad situation worse.

“I question that entire closing, and its necessity,” said the youth's attorney, R. Anthony Rupp III.

In the wake of a host of school shootings and threats of violence, districts across the region have closed schools or canceled classes until they say schools are safe.

Lockport shifts to remote learning because of frequent social media threats The Lockport City School District announced Tuesday that it will shift all grades to remote learning for the rest of this week, and perhaps longer, because of frequent social media threats that have closed the high school three times in the last 15 days.

In the wake of a mass shooting at a Michigan school Nov. 30, Lockport High School closed for three days over a 15-day period, and the district shifted all schools to remote learning after frequent social media threats. Schools in Allegany-Limestone shifted to remote learning one day in December after learning about a social media post, and neighboring Olean also closed. Schools in Batavia also closed one day in December after an online threat to district buildings.

In the East Aurora case, the student was in social studies class May 25 and lost a trivia contest, his attorney said. After class, students went into the hall, and the youth uttered something that referenced the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, which had occurred the previous day, Welch said.

The comment was reported to the administration, which notified the school resource officer. The youth’s father took him home, and police conferred with the Erie County Attorney’s office, which indicated the teenager should be charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony.

He was arraigned the evening of May 25, and released to the custody of his attorney, Welch said.

Rupp said by the time schools were closed May 27, three police officers, two outside counselors he said were contracted by the school district, two judges and a probation officer had interviewed the teenager and did not raise concerns about him being released on his own recognizance.

Lockport 9th-grader arrested in online threats that closed schools The 14-year-old boy was charged with two counts of making a terroristic threat and two counts of falsely reporting an incident, Police Chief Steven K. Abbott said.

“What they did to my client is they destroyed him,” Rupp said of the school district, questioning that if his client was such a threat, why didn't the district notify parents May 25 and cancel school May 27? “How did he become such a greater threat between Wednesday evening and Thursday evening?”

The superintendent did not return several telephone calls requesting a comment.

The timing of the school closing is connected with the state’s Red Flag Law, according to police.

After the youth was released to his parents May 26 by a Family Court judge, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn filed a petition to invoke the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law, known as the Red Flag Law. A judge signed the order at 6 p.m. and ordered that any firearms in the family’s home be turned over to East Aurora Police by 9 p.m.

“Our agency contacted the juvenile’s father to advise him of the red flag petition. He did, in fact, surrender all of his weapons, with full cooperation, that night,” Welch said.

He said the reason school was canceled May 27 and not May 26 is because the student had been released the evening of May 25 to the custody of his attorney to appear the next day in Family Court. Rupp said there was discussion at the arraignment of removing the firearms, which he said are used for hunting, from the home. It was too late to remove them that evening, so the youth was put into a gun-free environment, he said.

His father had already agreed to take the firearms to a relative’s house, and did that, Rupp said.

“Because he was released back to his parents with no supervision of his attorney, that’s why the red flag petition was put forth to the court,” Welch said.

Welch said when the superintendent conferred with police the evening of May 26, the weapons had not yet been surrendered.

“So the superintendent, instead of waiting until midnight to decide whether or not to cancel school, he just basically erred on the side of caution. He canceled school the next day,” he said.

Rupp, the attorney for the student, said the incident could have been handled as a disciplinary matter, with a substantial punishment and suspension. But by closing schools May 27, he said the district turned the youth into a pariah.

“If he had been a threat, one or two of those judges would have ordered him detained,” Rupp said.

He said the student said he had tried to make a joke in the hallway.

“Should he be in trouble for that? Oh yeah,” he said. “I agree this isn’t something you take lightly.”

But he accused the district of deliberately heightening community concern by closing schools after the firearms had been removed from the youth's house the evening of May 26.

Rupp said the school had scheduled a conference with the superintendent and the student and parents were in the school parking lot the morning of May 26 morning when they received word it had been canceled. The student was suspended sometime that day, although the family did not notice the hand-delivered suspension notice on the front door until Sunday, Rupp said.

“This is a boy I’ve known for years. He’s a kid. He made a terrible mistake,” Rupp said.

"He uttered something that he probably didn’t quite think through before he did it,” Welch said.

