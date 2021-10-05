No chicken tenders for lunch? School cafeterias squeezed by supply chain delays

Somewhere in New Jersey, there is a truckload of chicken that was supposed to be in Buffalo a week ago for school lunches.
When Buffalo Public Schools called the broker to check on it, he said the truck was in line in New Jersey.
"It's a day's drive, but nobody's there to drive it," Food Service Director Bridget O'Brien Wood said.
National and local supply chain issues are being felt in schools throughout the country, as well as in Western New York, as food service directors scramble to procure packaging materials, dairy, produce, grains and meat. That means changes in the menu and fewer choices in the cafeteria.
Even government commodities are affected.
"A delivery was supposed to come the end of September, now it's the middle of October," Sweet Home Food Service Director Kristi Sajdak said.
And when the order does come in, it's often short.
"When the order came in, I had to walk over to my staff and say 'OK, Get creative because those are the items that are not coming in this week,' " said Wilson Food Service Director Sue Bell, who is president of the New York State School Nutrition Association. "We can hope for next week."
One Buffalo school didn't get a milk delivery one day, so it served juice and did not offer cereal for breakfast. It still wasn't there by lunchtime, so the drink was juice again, O'Brien Wood said.
And speaking of cereal, instead of the usual 12 to 15 varieties, Buffalo schools are down to four, she said.
"Like some things in our world, with the pandemic, there are some things you can't control," O'Brien Wood said.
Paper products, containers, utensils and plastic gloves are in short supply, too.
"Half the products we can't even get, and now we’re scrambling to go through other vendors trying to find these products," Sajdak said. "Sporks were a main thing. We haven't been able to get those, either. Those have been out of stock for months."
Problems due to labor shortages
Latina Boulevard Foods is a supplier for a number of local school districts. There is a lack of labor at manufacturing plants – which also are having a difficult time getting supplies – and a lack of truck drivers, said Dave Czuprynski, vice president of purchasing.
"This is so widespread. When you can't get ketchup from Heinz, you know it's a problem," he said.
The issues started with the poultry industry and now are affecting every vendor Latina deals with, he said. Latina had a truck due last week with snack items. It was short more than 800 cases.
"We ordered two trucks to arrive this week, they're coming next week," Czuprynski said. "We're forced to order more than we need, hoping we get something."
When there is a shortage, Latina tries to figure out if it's a short-term or longer-term shortage. If a snack manufacturer is having trouble, the company might be able to substitute a different variety of potato chips.
"We're trying to substitute where we can. For the most part, we're getting them something," Czuprynski said.
Being creative
Because of the pandemic, Sweet Home elementary students are eating in their classrooms, so meals are being delivered to them.
"With them eating in the classroom with Covid, we’ve cut back on a lot of our offerings," Sajdak said. "We still offer what is required. We give the right amount of fruits and vegetables."
Prices have gone up, but there is aid available for these pandemic costs, food service directors said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also is offering some pandemic-related waivers because of the supply issues.
When the chicken order did not get delivered to Wilson, Bell went to the freezer to see what the staff could create.
"We are just digging deep into the freezer and going with a lot of homemade products. We're doing a lot more homemade pizzas," Bell said. "Yesterday, we had a Buffalo chicken wrap."
So instead of chicken patty day every Thursday, this year it's chicken fajitas. Tuesdays were chicken nuggets days, now it's taco Tuesdays, she said.
"You get a little creative with that, rather than doing the already prepared product, which is great because it's quick," Bell said.
She acknowledged that it's easier for small districts to deal with the shortages because they don't need the quantity.
"I’m a small district, I’m not feeling the pain of it as much, quantity-wise, because I use less," Bell said.
But in Buffalo, which serves about 29,000 lunches and 24,000 breakfasts a day, it's not easy to prepare from scratch.
"It's really hard to get 30,000 servings of anything on the fly," Buffalo's O'Brien Wood said.
One of her staff members is on the telephone all day long, calling brokers, trying to procure supplies, she said.
"We thought last year was bad. This is much more difficult," she added. "We were looking for children to feed last year, we wanted to find children and make sure they could be fed."
Cafeterias need workers, too
In addition to food supply problems, food service directors also are dealing with a shortage of workers.
"Every single director I talk to is shorthanded. I don’t know anyone working with a full staff," Bell said.
It can take more time to prepare a different food item when shipments don't come in and there are fewer workers.
"It's putting a stress on the workers. We are hiring, there are vacancies," O'Brien Wood said.
"Its all doable," Bell said, adding, "it’s a little less convenient than in the past."
Local produce helps
There is one positive to national supply chain problems.
"This is pushing a lot more local product when it comes to certain things," Bell said.
Buffalo Public Schools is among school districts working with local farms.
"Thankfully the local produce is still there," O'Brien Wood said. "The good news is our local growers and producers are able to meet their contracts. We had corn on the cob this month, we had broccoli and cauliflower come in, and beautiful grapes and apples."