No chicken tenders for lunch? School cafeterias squeezed by supply chain delays

When there is a shortage, Latina tries to figure out if it's a short-term or longer-term shortage. If a snack manufacturer is having trouble, the company might be able to substitute a different variety of potato chips.

"We're trying to substitute where we can. For the most part, we're getting them something," Czuprynski said.

Being creative

Because of the pandemic, Sweet Home elementary students are eating in their classrooms, so meals are being delivered to them.

"With them eating in the classroom with Covid, we’ve cut back on a lot of our offerings," Sajdak said. "We still offer what is required. We give the right amount of fruits and vegetables."

Prices have gone up, but there is aid available for these pandemic costs, food service directors said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also is offering some pandemic-related waivers because of the supply issues.

When the chicken order did not get delivered to Wilson, Bell went to the freezer to see what the staff could create.

"We are just digging deep into the freezer and going with a lot of homemade products. We're doing a lot more homemade pizzas," Bell said. "Yesterday, we had a Buffalo chicken wrap."