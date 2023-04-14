Nine members of the 24-member Nardin Academy board of trustees on Friday called for the immediate resignations of President Sandra Betters and Chairwoman Tish Van Dyke.

The trustees' dramatic step comes amid turmoil at the 166-year-old Catholic educational institution. A majority of teachers have signed letters to the board expressing grave concerns about Betters' management style and leadership, and group letters from parents and alumni also have called for Betters to be removed. On Thursday, over 250 students, led by high school seniors, staged a walkout at the school in support of faculty and calling for a change in leadership.

The board of trustees is bitterly divided over Betters, with a slim majority led by Van Dyke in the embattled president's corner. Because Betters is a board member, a vote to remove her would involve 23 trustees.

“The current situation and subsequent public attention of Nardin Academy has damaged the integrity and reputation of our historic institution," the nine trustees said in a statement released to The Buffalo News.

“As such, we are calling for the immediate resignation of the president and board chair. We do not take such an action lightly, but as members of the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees, our primary responsibility is making decisions that are in the best interests of Nardin Academy and our students," the statement said.

“In this instance, it is in the best interests of Nardin Academy and our students that these resignations be immediately tendered,” according to the statement.

The statement came from trustees Kristin Bauer, David Beaton, Frank Ewing, Michael Lawley, Christopher Manning, Phil Nobel, Kellie Ulrich, Julie Urban and Tom Zugger.

"There are other trustees who support the call for the resignations but have chosen not to provide their names for personal reasons," the statement added.

A statement issued from Nardin Academy did not address the board members' calls for resignation.

In an updated statement first issued in response to the student walkout, the release noted that the Academy cares about the children and families the school serves, encourages students to "use their voices," has "listened thoroughly and acted upon faculty and staff requests and frustrations and remains "firmly committed to fostering a nurturing environment of connection and diversity."

The statement issued by the board after the walkout also falsely claimed that an "independent legal team" had found faculty charges against Betters to be baseless. A board spokesman, when questioned, corrected that to say it had been an "internal investigation."

Until now, public statements from the current board of trustees had only been issued only by Van Dyke.

She issued a statement last Friday emailed to the Nardin community that asked people to withhold judgment on Betters, while citing a board committee investigation that found all accusations made by faculty against her to be baseless. Van Dyke included a letter of support for Betters from board member Elizabeth Dodge, the U.S. provincial of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary.

The letter infuriated many and felt it presented a false narrative about the faculty and about Betters.

Dissention over Nardin's leadership is affecting enrollment and funding.

With deposits for reenrollment for the 2023-2024 school year due by April 20, Nardin is facing the loss of families who have said said they will transfer their children to another school without a change in leadership.

Some donors, including one key contributor, have said they will withhold pledges until that happens.