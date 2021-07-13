Niagara University sports facility to be enlarged

Ground was broken Tuesday on the Niagara University campus for an $11.5 million enlargement of the Kiernan Recreation Center, a project due for completion by the fall of 2022.

Plans call for an 18,000-square-foot, two-story addition, including a new weight room, sports medicine suite, advanced dance studios, field and classroom storage, locker rooms, team meeting space and recreation offices.

New student meeting spaces, and a new entryway also are in the plans.

The building was erected in 1989 for $4 million. It has hosted the regional Special Olympics since 2008, as well as other sport-related events.

It already contains an indoor track, swimming pool, free weights, basketball courts, an aerobic dance area, and cardio and strength-training equipment. The new project includes improvements such as replacement of the front gym floor, upgrades to Scaffidi Gym, and a new pool filtration system.

The facility is used by more than 2,000 individuals each week, the university said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.