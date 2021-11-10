Niagara University introduces first-ever diversity officer

Tamra Minor, a veteran of diversity work in education, was introduced this week as Niagara University's first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The post was created at the recommendation of the university’s Identifying and Dismantling Racial Injustice Task Force.

“Dr. Minor distinguished herself, not only because of her talent and incredible work experience, but because of her clearly demonstrated commitment to our Catholic and Vincentian mission as a framework for what must be done to elevate our strategy for diversity and equity,” said the Rev. James J. Maher, NU president.

“Hearing Father Maher’s vision for the university, which included addressing issues of poverty in Niagara Falls, is what made this the place I want to be," Minor said.

She was hired from the University at Albany, where she had held a similar role since 2007. Before that, she worked as a diversity executive at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and the Columbus, Ohio, public schools.

