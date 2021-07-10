Niagara University dedicates campus building to Maid of the Mist CEO

Niagara University renamed a prominent campus building Saturday in honor of James V. Glynn, a 1957 alumnus and the chairman and CEO of the Maid of the Mist.

The building, formerly called St. Vincent’s Hall, houses the College of Hospitality and Tourism Management. Glynn and his wife, Mary, are longtime major benefactors of the university, as well as a number of other charitable and philanthropic causes around Western New York, including Catholic Charities, Artpark and Niagara Falls’ Heart, Love and Soul food pantry.

Glynn began working for the Maid of the Mist as a teenager to help pay for his college education. He stayed on at the attraction after college, eventually purchasing the company in 1971.

Glynn joined Niagara University’s Board of Trustees in 1981 and served as chairman from 1999 until his retirement from the board in 2002. He celebrated 70 years with the Maid of the Mist last year, and one of the company’s two tour boats is also named for him.

“We are incredibly proud of the impact Jim and Mary have made on our community,” said the Rev. James J. Maher president of Niagara University, in a statement. “Jim’s sustained commitment to Niagara University, including his leadership as the first lay chairman of the Board of Trustees, has created an incredible legacy on Monteagle Ridge, and we are eternally grateful for his guidance, support and his friendship.”

