Beginning in the fall, Niagara University freshmen looking for careers in sports management and hospitality will have a chance to get hands-on experience through the university's new mentorship program with Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

Incoming freshmen who qualify will be eligible for a $1,500 "scholarship signing bonus" in the program, which will feature mentoring by managers from the Buffalo Sabres and Pegula Sports and Entertainment. Paid internships will be available at PSE for upperclassmen.

"This is truly a first-of-its-kind, fully integrated partnership between a university and a premier sport and entertainment organization," said Bridget Niland, dean of the College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management. "Selected students will have the ability to work in the field of professional sports for one of the foremost leaders in the industry."

More information about the program is available at niagara.edu/psescholars.