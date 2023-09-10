Niagara University has agreed to serve as the legacy institution that will preserve student transcripts for the former Medaille University starting Oct. 15.

Not only that, Niagara plans to also house alumni, faculty and athletic records as well as archives and library materials from the small, private school that closed this summer under financial constraints after 148 years.

Medaille officially closed Aug. 31 but will continue to handle requests for student transcripts until Niagara takes over that task, among many others that Niagara accepted under an agreement signed by both schools.

The New York State Education Department requires any college or university that closes to secure a legacy institution so academic records can be accessed by its former students in the future.

“However, Niagara University is going above and beyond to provide former Medaille students, alumni, faculty and staff with much more than that,” Niagara said in a statement. “In addition to student transcripts and academic catalogs, Niagara will be housing Medaille athletics department medical records, wellness center records, alumni and institutional advancement records and databases, library materials including special archival materials, and full-time faculty files including CV's, transcripts and appointment letters.”

Niagara is even working with Medaille’s last interim president, Lori Quigley, to establish a dedicated Medaille legacy area on the Niagara campus, said Niagara’s president, the Rev. James J. Maher.

“We were deeply saddened by the announcement of the closing of Medaille University,” Maher said. “It is truly heartbreaking for Medaille’s students, faculty, staff and alumni, and for the entire Western New York community.”

“As a partner in education, Niagara university is honored to serve as the legacy institution for the students and alumni of Medaille,” Maher said. “We have welcomed Medaille students across a number of programs this semester, and we will continue to serve as a resource for these students, and the Medaille community for years to come.”

Niagara recently hired eight former Medaille faculty to teach out two key programs – Medaille’s master of education and clinical mental health counseling programs – so as many as 320 students can complete their graduate degrees.

Niagara also absorbed Medaille’s women’s bowling team, which won the NCAA Division III Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championship for the sixth straight year in March.

Medaille was among many small, private institutions that saw declining enrollment plunge further during the pandemic. Medaille enrollment fell from over 2,000 in 2018 to about 1,600 this past year. It also failed to maintain enough of an endowment fund to sustain it through financial hardship while taking on big debt for a new sports complex.

Under Quigley’s leadership in 2022, Medaille sought to “integrate” with Trocaire College in hopes of keeping its programs alive. But the deal for Trocaire to acquire all of Medaille’s assets fell through this past spring, leading Medaille to close.

Trocaire has moved to replace Medaille’s popular veterinary technician program – the only one in Western New York – and some of its online offerings by hiring nine former Medaille staff, including the former chair of Medaille’s vet tech program and its former director of online learning.

Many other schools including Niagara offered teach-out agreements – which allow students of a closed school to complete their course of study – to accept Medaille students with no application process and to honor any financial agreements they had with Medaille.

Maher said that Niagara hopes to serve as a home base for some 20,000 Medaille alumni “who continue to make a significant impact in their local and global communities, creating a lasting legacy for years to come.”

Quigley said Niagara “has been incredibly supportive of those who have been affected most by (Medaille’s) closure.

“Establishing a physical and functional home for Medaille records and other institutional archives will provide a lasting resource and legacy for those who have called Medaille home throughout its long history,” she said.