Niagara Falls schools receive $10.5 million for Head Start

The Niagara Falls School District will receive $10.5 million from the federal government to operate Head Start programs for the city's children.

The grant, announced Thursday by Rep. Brian Higgins, pays the district $2.1 million a year for five years.

It will enroll 141 children ages 3 to 5 in Head Start, and 40 children under age 3 in Early Head Start, totaling 181 children under 5. That's in addition to the 520 pre-kindergarten 3- and 4-year-olds the district already serves.

The district also will provide support for the kids' caregivers, including workforce training and parenting classes.

+3 Niagara Falls district vying to snatch Head Start contract from CAO The Community Action Organization has run the Head Start program for children in Niagara County for nearly five years. The Niagara Falls School District thinks it would do a better

The school district will take over five buildings that the Head Start program used under its previous operator in Niagara Falls, Community Action Organization of Western New York. More recently, an interim grantee, the Child Development Institute, had operated the program.

The program is free to families, who must meet low-income guidelines. In Niagara Falls, 46% of preschoolers live in poverty, Superintendent Mark R. Laurrie said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.