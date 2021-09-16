 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls schools receive $10.5 million for Head Start
Pre-K teacher Trish Hennegan works with student Ziah Cessna during class at Harry F. Abate Elementary School in Niagara Falls, Thursday, March 12, 2020.

 Mark Mulville

The Niagara Falls School District will receive $10.5 million from the federal government to operate Head Start programs for the city's children.

The grant, announced Thursday by Rep. Brian Higgins, pays the district $2.1 million a year for five years.

It will enroll 141 children ages 3 to 5 in Head Start, and 40 children under age 3 in Early Head Start, totaling 181 children under 5. That's in addition to the 520 pre-kindergarten 3- and 4-year-olds the district already serves.

The district also will provide support for the kids' caregivers, including workforce training and parenting classes.

The school district will take over five buildings that the Head Start program used under its previous operator in Niagara Falls, Community Action Organization of Western New York. More recently, an interim grantee, the Child Development Institute, had operated the program.

The program is free to families, who must meet low-income guidelines. In Niagara Falls, 46% of preschoolers live in poverty, Superintendent Mark R. Laurrie said.

