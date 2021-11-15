 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls school to be named for Bloneva Bond
Niagara Falls school to be named for Bloneva Bond

first day of school (copy)

Niagara Street Elementary School in Niagara Falls, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

 Derek Gee

The Niagara Street Elementary School in Niagara Falls is to be renamed in honor of the late Bloneva Bond, a local activist and the first Black woman to serve on the city's Board of Education.

The board is expected to vote in favor of the renaming Thursday night. The school would be called Bloneva Bond Primary School as of Sept. 1.

The naming recommendation came from a district committee that was empaneled at the request of Men Standing Strong Together, a Niagara Falls civic group that thought it was time to name a school after a person of color.

Bond, who died in 2004, served on the School Board from 1979 to 1984. She was a Niagara County social worker for 17 years and negotiated on behalf of the inmates during the Attica Correctional Facility uprising in 1971.

Bond, a beautician, founded the New York State Community Action Program and volunteered with many community groups.

Bond received an honorary doctorate from Niagara University in 1988. 

