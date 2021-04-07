 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls School District to give away Wi-Fi hot spots
0 comments

Niagara Falls School District to give away Wi-Fi hot spots

Support this work for $1 a month
Broadband

The lack of broadband internet access during the pandemic has hurt students around the country, including Western New York.

 Associated Press

The Niagara Falls School District has lined up 1,000 free AT&T Wi-Fi hot spots for students, and Friday is the deadline to sign up for them.

The portable hot spots will offer unlimited data for students whose home internet connections are too slow for them to effectively take part in remote learning.

The district gave away several hundred Verizon MiFi devices to students in need some months ago, but those will expire June 1 and must be returned, district spokeswoman Julie A. Doerr said.

In addition to an online application form, the district will have three sign-up events Friday: 9 to 11 a.m. in Doris Jones Community Center, 3001 Ninth St.; noon to 2 p.m. in Beloved Community Center, 1710 Calumet Ave.; and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Packard Court Community Center, 4300 Pine Ave.

The free data deal with AT&T is good until June 2022, Doerr said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC mayor: Beaches, pools to open this summer

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News