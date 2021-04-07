Niagara Falls School District to give away Wi-Fi hot spots

The Niagara Falls School District has lined up 1,000 free AT&T Wi-Fi hot spots for students, and Friday is the deadline to sign up for them.

The portable hot spots will offer unlimited data for students whose home internet connections are too slow for them to effectively take part in remote learning.

The district gave away several hundred Verizon MiFi devices to students in need some months ago, but those will expire June 1 and must be returned, district spokeswoman Julie A. Doerr said.

In addition to an online application form, the district will have three sign-up events Friday: 9 to 11 a.m. in Doris Jones Community Center, 3001 Ninth St.; noon to 2 p.m. in Beloved Community Center, 1710 Calumet Ave.; and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Packard Court Community Center, 4300 Pine Ave.

The free data deal with AT&T is good until June 2022, Doerr said.

