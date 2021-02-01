Niagara Falls High School closes after water main break

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.Support this work for $1 a month
Niagara Falls High School has closed due to a water main break on Porter Road, a spokeswoman for the Niagara Falls School District said in an email.
The spokeswoman's email was sent at 1:44 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been a News staffer since 2007, with nearly all of that time spent as a reporter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today