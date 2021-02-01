 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls High School closed after water main break
Niagara Falls High School closed after water main break

Niagara Falls High School has closed due to a water main break on Porter Road, a spokeswoman for the Niagara Falls School District said in an email.

The spokeswoman's email was sent at 1:44 p.m.

