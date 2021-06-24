Niagara Falls and Jamestown win suit over money for schools

New York State owes eight small city school districts, including Niagara Falls and Jamestown, a total of $1.1 billion for state aid it withheld during and after the great recession, a state appellate court ruled.

The Appellate Division, Third Department, ruled that the state failed to meet its constitutional obligations to provide a basic education to its students in the eight districts.

The appellate court sent the matter back to Supreme Court, maintaining that it had no authority to direct the nature of the remedy or how it is implemented. The state has until Monday to decide whether to appeal. The state attorney general's office did not reply to an email asking if the state would appeal the decision.

Parents in the school districts, all with large numbers of high needs students, first petitioned state Supreme Court in 2008 to require New York to comply with the state Constitution, which requires the state to provide a "sound, basic education."

They argued that New York State did not adequately fund foundation aid, the aid category that funds most school operations, and that the state cut aid in the wake of the recession. The school districts said they were due a total of $1.1 billion in state aid that was withheld from from 2010 through 2015.