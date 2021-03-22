Niagara County will allow 3 feet social distancing in schools, if New York lets it

The Niagara County Health Department on Monday came out in favor of new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allow school districts to sit students 3 feet apart in the classroom rather than the pandemic standard 6 feet.

The revised Covid-19 recommendations made by the CDC last week gives schools more flexibility to reopen fully, but Niagara County is still awaiting clarification from New York State.

Is it the county’s decision to reduce social distancing in the schools?

“For the longest time during this pandemic, all directives came from Gov. Cuomo with no discretion for local health departments,” Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh said in a prepared statement. “That has been changing and if we can confirm that the decision to adopt the new CDC guidelines is our call, then we are going to greenlight school districts to move forward to reopen.”

The county Health Department has been receiving phone calls from superintendents, parents and teachers inquiring about the change in guidelines and what that means for fully reopening schools, said Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton.