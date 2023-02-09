The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into members of the Starpoint Central High School wrestling team.

The school district canceled the rest of the season for the team after it "received serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of its varsity wrestling team," according to a statement by Superintendent Sean M. Croft.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating but said there is no additional information to add at this time.

"Due to the involvement of law enforcement and other legal implications, we are not at liberty to disclose additional details concerning the underlying circumstances," the school superintendent said in his statement.

The wrestling team won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division I dual meet championships several weeks ago. The school was poised to host Saturday’s Section VI Individual Championships in Division I, which determine qualifiers for the NYSPHSAA championships. The event will be held instead in North Tonawanda.

But the 11 Starpoint wrestlers who were to compete in the championships will not attend, including two who went to the state championship last year and were hoping to return this year.

Croft said in a letter to parents that the decision was "very difficult" and "that many of you and your children will be disappointed by this news."

"This decision is necessary in order to ensure that the processes moving forward can take place without delay," he said in his statement.

Croft said he and the School Board made the decision to cancel the season after extensive discussions among the district's leadership team and the district's legal counsel.

"The District takes seriously all allegations of inappropriate conduct. As with every decision we make, the safety, well-being and security of our students, staff and community members are of the utmost importance," he said.

He also asked for the community to respect the privacy of individual wrestlers, coaches and others involved with the varsity wrestling team.