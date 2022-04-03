Newfane teen wins $40,000 scholarship in 'Good Morning America' appearance

Berning attends an animal welfare program offered by the Orleans-Niagara Board of Cooperative Education Services.

"I always had a passion for animals," Berning said. "I got associated with horses, and that's my passion. When this program was available, I took the opportunity, and I've really enjoyed it here. It's preparing me for college. We do veterinary procedures and all that stuff here."

She doesn't live on a farm, but she became interested in animals when she had a chance to take horse riding lessons at Forrestel Farm Riding Camp in Medina.

Berning currently leases a horse that she rides.

"My principal and my guidance counselor called me down one day and they told me I had the opportunity to be on 'Good Morning America,'" Berner said. "I didn't know I was getting the $40,000, but it was a pretty good opportunity, so I took it."

Berning said that although she has some interest in caring for large animals, the program she will enter this fall at Medaille will concentrate on smaller creatures such as dogs and cats.

Her father, Troy, is a welding supervisor at Aavid Niagara, a Town of Niagara manufacturing company, and her mother Laurie is a stay-at-home mom, Berning said.

