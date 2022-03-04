 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newfane Central to break ground on $30 million athletic facility project
Newfane Central to break ground on $30 million athletic facility project

Newfane High School stadium site

The site of the proposed new multisport stadium near the tennis courts at Newfane High School on Oct. 14, 2020. 

 Thomas J. Prohaska

Newfane Central School will break ground at 5 p.m. March 15 for a new stadium, part of a $30.5 million package of construction projects.

The stadium is to be built near the high school's existing tennis courts, which will be removed. A new six-court tennis facility also is part of the package, Superintendent Michael Baumann said Friday.

Half of the new courts also will be marked for pickleball, in hopes of increasing community usage, Baumann said.

Also part of the package are upgrades for the existing track and field facility at the middle school, where the football games currently are played.

Work is scheduled inside the high school on wall tile, paint and signage as part of the package, which was approved by Newfane voters in December 2020.

Other work will include renovation of the middle school auditorium, paving and roof repairs, and bathroom upgrades in the elementary school.

The district will pay for the project with $7 million from a capital reserve fund and borrowing through a 15-year bond.

