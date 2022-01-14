New York wants you to know what to do if you get Covid-19

If you test positive for Covid-19, don't expect a call from your local health department talking about isolation.

What is more important, the state decided, is making sure people know what to do once they test positive or have been exposed to Covid-19, and it placed its updated guidance and frequently asked questions about quarantines and isolation on its website Thursday night.

You'll have to isolate – keep away from others for at least five days. And since the state said this week counties do not have to do contact tracing, it wants you to notify your close contacts of their exposure to you.

"At this stage of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling people who have tested positive for Covid-19 or who have been exposed to Covid-19 is no longer the most effective strategy to reduce community transmission because the virus is so widespread in the community," state Health Department guidance says.

New York: Health departments swamped by Omicron can stop Covid contact tracing Instead, the health department Wednesday will be issuing specific guidance about isolation and quarantine for people who test positive “to protect yourself, to avoid transmitting to others and to stay healthy.”