New York wants you to know what to do if you get Covid-19

If you test positive for Covid-19, don't expect a call from your local health department talking about isolation.
What is more important, the state decided, is making sure people know what to do once they test positive or have been exposed to Covid-19, and it placed its updated guidance and frequently asked questions about quarantines and isolation on its website Thursday night.
You'll have to isolate – keep away from others for at least five days. And since the state said this week counties do not have to do contact tracing, it wants you to notify your close contacts of their exposure to you.
"At this stage of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling people who have tested positive for Covid-19 or who have been exposed to Covid-19 is no longer the most effective strategy to reduce community transmission because the virus is so widespread in the community," state Health Department guidance says.
Instead, the health department Wednesday will be issuing specific guidance about isolation and quarantine for people who test positive “to protect yourself, to avoid transmitting to others and to stay healthy.”
If you find out you have been in contact with a person who tested positive, you won't have to quarantine for five days if you are fully vaccinated and have gotten a booster if you are eligible for one. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals must quarantine for five days, and the quarantine period for children 2 and under and those who are unable to wear a well-fitting mask is still 10 days. Isolation for those testing positive is at least five days.
"We really want to make sure that as we talk about isolation and quarantining that we don’t lose the message that the way through this and everyone's best chances of getting through this is to be fully vaccinated and, if you’re eligible, to be boosted," said Dr. Dennis Z. Kuo, chief of general pediatrics at UBMD Pediatrics and medical director of Buffalo Public Schools.
The state website also links to online forms or affirmations of quarantine and isolation. Once filled out, they can be used for leave benefits or New York Paid Family Leave Covid-19 claims as if they were an order for quarantine issued by the state or local health department, according to the state.
A survey of school superintendents in Erie County in the fall and again in December found that school districts spend a total of about 2,000 hours a week, on average, doing contact tracing, case investigations and notifications of quarantines.
The state Health Department also said schools do not have to do contact tracing, which involves finding out who came in contact with a person infected with Covid-19 and notifying them they must quarantine. But when they find out about an exposure in the classroom, schools should notify parents of the close contacts and refer them to the proper guidance, the state said.
It's something they have been doing all along, although it has become more burdensome because of the explosion of cases caused by the Omicron variant.
"We haven’t stopped contact tracing," said Tonja M. Williams, associate superintendent of student support services for Buffalo Public Schools. "I think as the pandemic shifts, now we’ve got this Omicron which is more transmissible and the numbers have surged, I think our practices have also had to shift. We haven’t stopped, but we are prioritizing trying to mitigate the spread of the virus."
Superintendents around the state are interpreting the new state guidance as giving schools more discretion over how to contact families, said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who is co-chairman of the state Legislative Committee of the New York State Council of School Superintendents.
"We’ve had so much of our time and attention taken away from our core mission and oriented toward the paperwork associated with formal contact tracing we’ve had to do in our schools," he said. "It presents the opportunity from the state to reallocate, certainly administrative resources away from some of the formal parts of contact tracing like paperwork, and more toward addressing the real needs of children and families."
The guidance directs schools to work with local health departments to make sure those in the school community who test positive "have access to the information they need to take appropriate steps to protect themselves and others." And it states schools should "at least notify parents and guardians of affected students."
"Even though we know we don’t have to, we’re going to continue to do our due diligence and do everything we can to keep children and staff safe and parents informed about if there’s been exposure," Williams said. "We know we don’t have to but certainly we don’t want anyone getting sick because they’ve been exposed and didn’t know."