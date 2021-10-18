New York State settles school aid lawsuit

Pleas from public school superintendents for more state aid are as much a spring tradition as tulips and daffodils.
But since Gov. Kathy Hochul has committed to fully funding schools by reaching a settlement of a 7-year-old court case seeking just that, much of the hand-wringing of the past could remain there.
"It's unlike anything I have seen in 30 years," said Robert N. Lowry Jr., deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents.
"Critically important," is how David Albert, spokesman for New York State School Boards Association, views the settlement. "Funding is one of the most important things the state does for public education."
Hochul announced last week that New York State reached an agreement to settle and discontinue the case New Yorkers for Students' Educational Rights brought against the state in 2014. The suit charged that New York was violating students' educational rights by not ensuring every school had sufficient funding.
Settling the case means that in addition to the $1.4 billion increase in school aid in this year's state budget, schools in New York will see about $2.5 billion more over the next two years.
"This settlement closes a long chapter of inequity, and demonstrates my administration's commitment to wiping the slate clean and fully funding public education using a responsive model that takes districts' unique needs into account," Hochul said in a statement.
New York created a formula to distribute aid for basic school operations in 2007, the year before the financial crisis and recession. It was to direct the most money to the neediest districts and provide a measure of predictability in how much aid would be allocated each year. The pot of money is called foundation aid, but it was never fully funded in the wake of the recession.
Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the state Legislature agreed in April to fully fund foundation aid over three years, and the commitment was included in the state budget legislation.
But settling the case is an important step, say those involved in the lawsuit.
"This institutionalizes it," said Richard Timbs, executive director of the Statewide School Finance Consortium. "The governor's office is no longer saying, 'We don't have to pay this money.' "
"The state is essentially going a step further to commit to doing what it said it would do in the enacted state budget," Lowry said.
That's not to say that every district will receive a huge increase in state aid for the next two years, because some are at or near the formula limit, he said. But the state financial plan projection pledges extra support to high needs districts, he said.
"The only glitch in this whole thing is that the formula needs serious updating and realignment," Timbs said, noting that the formula uses statistics from the 2000 census.
And Timbs noted that the state is receiving federal pandemic aid for the next two years.
"What happens in 2024-25, when that federal money is not there. Will the state be able to maintain and expand these funds?" he said.
Lowry said that if the formula is not upheld, the plaintiffs could reactivate the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs included a number of groups, including the Council of School Superintendents, New York State School Boards Association, New York State PTA and the Statewide School Finance Consortium, as well as other parent and advocacy groups.