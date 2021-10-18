New York State settles school aid lawsuit

New York created a formula to distribute aid for basic school operations in 2007, the year before the financial crisis and recession. It was to direct the most money to the neediest districts and provide a measure of predictability in how much aid would be allocated each year. The pot of money is called foundation aid, but it was never fully funded in the wake of the recession.

Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the state Legislature agreed in April to fully fund foundation aid over three years, and the commitment was included in the state budget legislation.

But settling the case is an important step, say those involved in the lawsuit.

"This institutionalizes it," said Richard Timbs, executive director of the Statewide School Finance Consortium. "The governor's office is no longer saying, 'We don't have to pay this money.' "

"The state is essentially going a step further to commit to doing what it said it would do in the enacted state budget," Lowry said.

That's not to say that every district will receive a huge increase in state aid for the next two years, because some are at or near the formula limit, he said. But the state financial plan projection pledges extra support to high needs districts, he said.