The New York State's Board of Regents Tuesday unanimously approved changes in regulations that will prohibit public schools from using Indigenous names, mascots and logos.

Under the regulations, school boards must commit by the end of this June to eliminate the use of logos, mascots and names.

The Native American imagery must be eliminated by June 30, 2025.

An Indigenous name, logo or mascot does not mean a public school, school building or school district named after an Indigenous tribe, according to the new regulation, which becomes effective May 3.

There is a provision that allows schools to use an Indigenous name, mascot or logo if they have a written agreement with a tribal nation allowing the use.

“While individuals in different communities may not associate their team names with the horrors that Native people have faced throughout history, the fact remains that many team names and images further longstanding anti-Native biases,” Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said in a November statement.