New York now recommends 3 feet distancing in schools

• Participating in activities such as singing that require the projecting of the voice, or playing wind instruments.

• In common areas outside classrooms.

The state Health Department said schools "must include opportunities for feedback from parents, community members, teachers, staff and local departments of health. This meeting must be held before any change to the physical distancing in schools can be made." The decision to move to shorter distances will depend on a local community’s "risk tolerance based on its unique circumstances," the guidance states.

School districts must post their amended plans online, and share them with the local health department and state Health Department. But the state does not review the plans, the health department said.

Many school districts have been making plans for moving more students into classrooms, in anticipation that the guidance would be changed. They have been moving desks and chairs out of storage, and surveying parents to see how many students would want to return.

Most schools have been employing a hybrid learning model that has students in person two or three days a week because they could not fit every student in classrooms while maintaining 6 feet of distance between them. Some students choose to remain remote learners.