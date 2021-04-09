New York now recommends 3 feet distancing in schools

New York State issued new guidance for schools Friday that will allow many of them to get more children in classrooms.
The state is recommending that schools in areas without high transmission rates can allow students to be within 3 feet of one another, while wearing masks. The guidance follows the recommendations issued last month from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state Health Department guidance says schools can reduce student distancing in elementary, middle and high schools to 3 feet in counties with low, moderate and substantial transmission of Covid-19.
In counties with a high transmission, elementary students can remain at 3 feet distancing, but middle and high schools must maintain 6 feet of distance if they cannot place students in cohorts – groups of students that remain together for the entire school day.
Niagara Falls School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the state’s action Friday in reducing the social distancing recommendation to 3 feet in schools across the state is long overdue.
“I wish it hadn’t come out on a Friday at 7 o’clock, but we have a plan and we’re ready to go,” said Laurrie.
The superintendent said there is no doubt that the district will be bringing back all of its hybrid students at some point.
“We’re not going to it immediately. We’re going to phase it in,” Laurrie said.
The CDC considers a community to have a high transmission if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties all have high transmission, according to the CDC. It may be difficult for middle and high school students to return to school because most students have different classes and attend with different students in each class.
“As I read the transmission rates right now, we can bring back elementary students, but with the secondary students, the transmission rate, according to the Covid tracker, says that we’re in the high zone. So we couldn’t even start to do that, despite the fact that I’d like to bring twelfth graders back as soon as possible,” Laurrie said.
In another change that mirrors CDC recommendations, barriers between students are no longer recommended.
The Health Department said a preferred approach to barriers is enhanced ventilation and air filtration to dilute and remove any SARS-Cov-2 particles from the air.
Six feet of distancing is required:
• Between adults in the school building.
• When students are eating meals or snacks, or drinking, or other times the masks must be removed.
• Participating in activities such as singing that require the projecting of the voice, or playing wind instruments.
• In common areas outside classrooms.
The state Health Department said schools "must include opportunities for feedback from parents, community members, teachers, staff and local departments of health. This meeting must be held before any change to the physical distancing in schools can be made." The decision to move to shorter distances will depend on a local community’s "risk tolerance based on its unique circumstances," the guidance states.
School districts must post their amended plans online, and share them with the local health department and state Health Department. But the state does not review the plans, the health department said.
Many school districts have been making plans for moving more students into classrooms, in anticipation that the guidance would be changed. They have been moving desks and chairs out of storage, and surveying parents to see how many students would want to return.
Most schools have been employing a hybrid learning model that has students in person two or three days a week because they could not fit every student in classrooms while maintaining 6 feet of distance between them. Some students choose to remain remote learners.
Williamsville Acting Superintendent John McKenna, who said last month he has a plan to pivot to get more children in the classroom, said in a message to the community Friday that the district will be reviewing the new guidance throughout the weekend and will provide an update to the school community on Monday.
Williamsville is one of four school districts being sued by parents who want to get their children into school five days a week. The others are Grand Island, Clarence and Orchard Park.
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo denied the requests from parents in Williamsville and Orchard Park Tuesday afternoon to compel the districts to immediately offer five days of instruction, but he criticized the state. Court appearances in the other two districts have not yet been held.
Colaiacovo pointedly asked why the state was taking so long to revise its guidance.
"I can't imaging that anybody would look at this situation and say that this is a viable option going forward to improve the education of children," Colaiacovo said. "This cannot continue in perpetuity."