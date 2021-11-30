 Skip to main content
New Springville-Griffith Institute school superintendent is a familiar face
New Springville-Griffith Institute school superintendent is a familiar face

James Bialasik at Springville Griffith Institute High School on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

 Harry Scull Jr.

After a six-month search for a new superintendent, the Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District Board of Education has chosen a man they've known for years.

James E. Bialasik, who grew up in the district, graduated from Springville-Griffith Institute High School in 1999 and became principal of the school six years ago. He will take his new post on Jan. 7, succeeding Kimberly Moritz, who has been superintendent since 2015.

Bialasik earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education and mathematics from Canisius College in 2003 and earned a master’s degree in mathematics education from the University at Buffalo in 2006. He completed a certificate in educational leadership and supervision at Canisius in 2015.

Before returning Springville, he served for five years in the Sweet Home schools in Amherst as dean of students, mathematics specialist and coordinator of secondary education.

As high school principal, he played a leading role in budgeting, contract negotiations and the capital improvement project that district residents approved Sept. 28.

“As someone who has called the Springville community for most of my life, having the opportunity to serve our district in this new capacity is an incredible honor,” he said.

Bialasik and his wife Krista, a mathematics teacher at Lackawanna High School, live in the Town of Boston. Their two children attend Springville Elementary School.

Assisting in the search was Dr. David O’Rourke, district superintendent and chief executive officer of Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

