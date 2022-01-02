New principal named at St. Amelia School in Tonawanda

Kathryn McIntyre has been appointed as the new principal of St. Amelia School in the Town of Tonawanda.

The school said McIntyre is a married mother of four children, a North Tonawanda native and a former assistant principal at St. Gregory’s School in Amherst.

“I firmly believe that every child can excel and that the partnership between home and school, combined with the critical teachings of our Catholic faith, builds confidence in students to use their powers to shape their future and become responsible citizens in our community,” McIntyre said in a press statement issued by the school.

School officials said she received her bachelor's degree in history and social studies education from Canisius College and a master’s degree in administration and supervision from the University of Virginia.

Former principal Scott Kapperman left for personal reasons, the school said.

